James R. "Rick" Davis, age 62 of Drumore, PA, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 13, 2020. He was the husband of Sara A. Towner Davis with whom he celebrated 6 years of marriage. He was born in Lancaster, son of Shirley Davis Wettling of Christiana and the late James R. Davis and the late step father Robert Wettling.
He was a member of Living Stones Vineyard Church of Peach Bottom, PA. Rick worked as Yard Manager for Walter & Jackson of Christiana for over 25 years and then for Peter Lumber of Kennett Square. Rick graduated from Octorara High School class of 1975. He enjoyed hunting, woodworking, cooking, Newfoundland dogs and going to his cabin in Potter County.
He was the beloved father of, Tara wife of Chad Fake of Wrightsville, step father to, Jen wife of Jared Baker of York, Laura Osborne of Phoenix, AZ, Catherine wife of William Taylor of Quarryville. He was PaPa to Brayden & Mikayla Fake, Olivia Baker, Callie & Paisley Osborne and Henry Taylor, 3 brothers: Ronald J. husband of Tina DiFelice Davis of Christiana, Robert Paul Davis of Lititz and Randy Davis companion of Valerie Ross of Christiana. He was preceded in death by stepsons, Jerry Hambleton, Jr. and Joshua Osborne.
A memorial service will take place at Living Stones Vineyard Church, 2292 Robert Fulton Highway, Peach Bottom, PA, on Saturday, August 22nd at 2 p.m. with a time to greet the family from 1 p.m. until time of service. Please follow CDC guidelines concerning masks and social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Brandywine River Valley Hospice, 121 Belltower Lane Oxford, PA. reynoldsandshivery.com