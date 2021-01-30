James R. Paules, 71 of Mountville, passed away on Jan. 26, 2021 in Lancaster General Hospital. He was the husband of Phyllis A. (Kulp) Paules for almost 13 years. Born in Columbia, PA, he was the son of Marguerite C. (Gettle) Paules of Columbia, PA, and the late Ralph H. Paules. James had worked in the control room of 3 Mile Island nuclear power plant for over 30 years. He is predeceased by a son, Christopher Ulkowski. Surviving in addition to his mother and wife are his children, Barbara Williard, York, PA, Stephen Ulkowski, husband of Lizzy, Ephrata, PA, Michael Ulkowski, husband of Bobbie, Hendersonville, TN. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Jasmine, Sean, Steven, Tyler, Savahannah, Peyton and Mallory; great granddaughters, Violet and Lila.
Graveside burial with military honors will be held on Monday, February 8th at 2:00 PM in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA. MARK J HUMMEL Funeral Home, Reading has charge. Online photos and memories can be shared with the family at www.markjhummelfuneralhome.com
