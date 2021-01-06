James R. Nolt, age 89, formerly of Willow Street, passed away at Calvary Homes on Monday, January 4, 2021. He was the husband of Jacqueline D. "Jackie" Rice Nolt, would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on February 25th. He was born in Lancaster, son of the late Sylvester & Sadie Graybill Nolt.
He was a member of Calvary Monument Bible Church of Paradise. He graduated from East Lampeter High School, class of 1949 and then attended F&M College for 2 years. Jim had worked for Western Auto and then for RCA for 37 years. He enjoyed hunting and playing golf.
Surviving besides his wife are 3 children: James R., Jr. husband of Loretta Moyers Nolt of York, Cynthia D. wife of Thomas Meyers of Reading, Jeffrey S. Nolt of Millersville, 4 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, brother, Donald husband of Esther Nolt of Lancaster. He was preceded in death by a grandson, Justin Meyers and 3 sisters: Elizabeth Buckwalter, Jean Mull and Shirley Bomberger.
A private service will take place at Calvary Monument Bible Church with Interment in the adjoining cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Calvary Monument Bible Church Missions Fund.