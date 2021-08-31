James R. Miller, 75, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sat August 21, 2021. Born in Lancaster he was the son of the late John & Margaret (Wenger) Miller. Along with his wife of 51 years, Marie (Snyder) Miller, he is survived by two daughters, Angie Mada of Phoenix, AZ and Beth Miller of Mount Joy, and two granddaughters, Kalea & Malana Mada. His brothers include, Jerry Miller (Cindy) of Manheim, Jeff Miller (Betsy) of Texas, Jay Miller (Glenda) of Mount Joy and a sister, Phyllis (Dale) Shenk of Lancaster including brothers-in-law, Charles (Carol) Snyder and Calvin (Maude) Jayne of Mass. And many nieces and nephews.
Graduating from Elizabethtown High School in 1964 he then served in the Army. He worked many years for various construction companies and later as a milk hauler for the Mount Joy Farmers Co-Op. Jim attended the E-town Grace Church and enjoyed hunting and snowmobiling.
A Memorial service will be held at the E-town Grace Church 305 Anchor Rd., Elizabethtown, PA 17022 on Saturday Sept 11th at 2 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to E-town Grace Church.