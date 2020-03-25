James R. McCullough

James R. "Jim" McCullough, 72, of Strasburg, was greeted by his Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Homestead Village following a year-long illness. He was the loving husband of Sharon (Hackman) McCullough with whom he shared 50 years of marriage.
Born in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Maris R. and Jean (Gaddis) McCullough.
Jim was a 1966 graduate of Penn Manor High School. After high school he joined the United States Army and served our country for three years. Following his service, Jim went on to found JR McCullough Awning Company and McCullough Banner Company.
Jim was an active member of Boehm's United Methodist Church in Willow Street where he served as president of the Boehm's Chapel Society and was well known for his famous apple butter. He was also a 32nd degree mason and a member of the Charles M. Howell Masonic Lodge in Millersville, PA.
He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed working with his hands, especially gardening and woodworking.
In addition to his loving wife, Sharon, and mother, Jean, he will be lovingly missed by two daughters, Jamie Heckendorn (married to Michael) of Holly Springs, NC and Denise Claycomb (married to Nathan) of Strasburg, PA; four grandsons, Dagen and Elijah Heckendorn and Ephram and Ethan Claycomb; and two brothers, Larry McCullough of Marticville, PA and Michael McCullough (husband of Linda) of Strasburg, PA.
A graveside service with full military honors will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 2:00 PM, at Boehm's United Methodist Church Cemetery, 13 W. Boehm's Road, Willow Street, PA 17584. A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
