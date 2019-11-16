James R. Kurtz, 89, of Ephrata, formerly of Akron, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital.
He was born in Akron to the late David P. and Anna Mary (Ravegum) Kurtz and was the husband of Paula J. (Good) Kurtz with whom he shared 63 years of marriage.
He was a member of Trinity E.C. Church, Lititz.
James worked in auto body repair for Hunt Motors until the mid 80's, then in the parts department for James Wild Auto and later for Car Quest in Leola. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division, serving during the Korean War. He loved going to the mountains and was a member of the Wilkins Flat Hunting Club - Tioga County. He was also a baseball and basketball fan, especially of the Phillies and Tar Heels.
In addition to his wife, James is survived by a son, Brian S., husband of Kathryn "Kitty" (Swisher) Kurtz of Akron and a daughter, Melinda S., wife of Dwayne Lynch of Mount Joy.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Jane Lauver.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Stradling Funeral Home, 30 North Ninth Street, Akron, with Pastor Nathan Fry officiating. The family will greet friends following the service. Interment will be private in the Rothsville Lutheran Cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions in James' memory may be made to Ephrata Manor Caring Fund, 99 Bethany Road, Ephrata, PA, 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.