James R. Karr, Jr., 70 of Columbia, passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023 at Penn State Health Medical Center. He was the husband of Victoria Ivanovna Karr. Raised in Mountville, he was the son of the late James R. Sr. and Mary Sowers Karr.
Jim graduated from Hempfield High School and retired from Arconic, Lancaster after 49 years of service as the Commercial and Industrial Technology Manager. In his post retirement years, he held the position of Vice President of Outside Processing and Product Development for Champagne Metals, Oklahoma.
His kind soul and witty humor will be greatly missed by everyone whose lives he touched.
In addition to his wife are his children, Alina Jamesovna Karr, Jessica R. Karr (Eric Torrese), Lance M. Karr (Tammy), Eric R. Karr (Alana); five grandchildren, Jenna, Megan, Taylor (Kim), Gage (Lauren), Brianna Guarch; four great grandchildren; siblings, Freda Fritz (late Dennis), Christina Heard, Mabel Green (Steven), Boyd Karr (Pamela), and Steven Karr (Gretchen).
A service of remembrance will be held at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512 on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Conestoga Memorial Park. Family and friends may view one hour prior to the service. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Association at www.als.org.
