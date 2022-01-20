James R. "Jimmy" Weidman, 64, of Conestoga passed away unexpectedly Monday morning, January 17, 2022. Born in Fayetteville, North Carolina on December 13, 1957, he was the son of the late Nelson R. Weidman and A. June Thomas Weidman. He was the husband of Debra Lynn Stoner Weidman with whom he married on August 17, 1985. Jim's sudden passing leaves a huge void in the hearts of many.
Jim graduated in 1975 from Penn Manor High School and then continued his education at Millersville University where he received a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. Jim worked for Stone Hill Nursery during high school and Alumax after college. He then became partners in Ferndale Nursery in Conestoga for 32 years. A dog lover, especially golden retrievers, Jim would enjoy taking his dog, Max to work with him often.
Jim loved baseball and enjoyed playing in his younger years in the Southern Church Softball League for Bethel EC Church. He attended Bethel EC Church in Conestoga. He enjoyed playing Volleyball with the Rec League, collecting antiques, outdoors and wildlife, goose and deer hunting and fishing. He and his wife traveled to the Outer Banks for 18 years straight. He was an Orioles, Phillies and Eagles fan.
Jim will be missed by his wife, Debra and his mother, June of Conestoga.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jim's funeral service on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 11 AM from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 3225 Main Street, Conestoga. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10 to 11 AM. Interment will be held in the Quarryville Cemetery.
Please omit flowers, memorial remembrances may be made in Jim's memory to America's VetsDogs at www.dogvet.com. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
