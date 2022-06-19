James R. "Jim" Garman, 74, of Lititz, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at the United Zion Retirement Community. Born in Centerville, he was the son of the late Richard and Ruth Witmer Garman. Jim was the loving husband of Rosene Gerlach Garman and they observed their 53rd wedding anniversary in March of this year.
He was one of the original founders of Elite Coach, Ephrata, a charter bus and tour company; he later founded, with his wife Rosene, Advance Coach Company of Lititz; and they operated the company for ten years. Jim devoted over 35 years in the Motor Coach Industry. Previously he was a driver for Air Products, Lancaster. Jim attended Speedwell Heights Church, Lititz; previously he attended Manor Church, Lancaster.
In his early years Jim was licensed in ordained ministry through the Mennonite Church, and served in ministry at South Christian Street Mennonite Church, Lancaster. Jim was involved in music ministry and volunteered his talents with vocal and instrumental groups through the church. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife Rosene, are two daughters: Marchelle wife of Gary Genasevich of Sugarloaf, Jolene R. wife of John Zeigenfuse of Manchester, MD, a son Jay R. Garman life partner of Beverly Fisher of Tucson, Arizona, eleven grandchildren, two brothers: Glenn husband of Cathy Garman of Manheim, Mervin husband of Linda Garman of East Petersburg, and two sisters: Lois Knauff of Mount Pleasant, and Nancy Minear of Ruffs Dale.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Jim's funeral service at the Speedwell Heights Church, 413 West Brubaker Valley Road, Lititz, on Monday, June 20, 2022 at 11:00 AM. There will be a viewing at the church on Monday morning from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Willow Street Mennonite Cemetery. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
