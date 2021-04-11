James R. Heck, Jr., 50, of Middletown, passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Fay Martin Kirkpatrick of Columbia and the late Jams R. Heck, Sr. James was the companion of Juanita Stone of Middletown.
James was a graduate of Elizabethtown Area High School class of 1988. He coached and umpired baseball and coached football for the Elizabethtown Boys Club. James was a member of Mount Calvary Church in Elizabethtown and played on the church softball team. He enjoyed playing airsoft and spending time with his family and friends.
Surviving in addition to his mother, Fay and companion Juanita, are two children, Christopher James "CJ" Heck of Marietta and Tierra Harbaugh, wife of Brandon of Bainbridge; three grandchildren, Kenna and Tristan Harbaugh and Myla Heck; a sister, Cathy Will of OH; and two brothers, Dorian Glunt of East Waterford, PA and Rory Glunt, husband of Ruth of Lititz.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Trista Leigh Heck.
A memorial service honoring James life will be held at Mount Calvary Church, 625 N. Holly St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022 on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 6 PM. Interment will be private at Mount Tunnel Cemetery. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
