James R. Gooden, 69, of Lititz, passed away suddenly on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Jim "Jimmy" was born in Alexander City, but lived most of his life in Florida. He was the youngest son of the late Jack and Wynona (Boyd) Gooden. He leaves behind his loving wife Kathy (Gordon) Gooden, with whom he shared over 33 years of marriage. In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by 2 daughters, Lauren Cacciatore (Brad) and Katelyn Janasik (Jonathan), 2 grandchildren, Kaley Cacciatore and Harrison Janasik, 3 siblings, Jackie Gooden, Gay Hendrix (David), and Ann Combs (Russell), 18 beloved nieces and nephews, and many cousins.
Jim graduated from Florida State University where he earned his Bachelor's degree in Business. He worked for over 40 years at Bealls Department Store as a store manager where he won several awards. Everyone enjoyed working with Jim because he was a hard worker but also knew how to have fun. More recently, he worked in the greenhouse at Stauffer's of Kissel Hill. He enjoyed gardening and loved cooking big meals for family gatherings. Anyone who knows Jim knows his passion for the Florida State Seminoles. He will be greatly missed by all for his genuine heart, loyalty, personality, and his infectious laugh.
Services will be held at a later date in Lititz, PA and Bradenton, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in James' name to American Cancer Society, 1818 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19103. To leave an online condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com.