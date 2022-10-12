James R. Foose, 80, passed on Wednesday October 5, 2022, at his home in Strasburg, PA. He was born on January 1st, 1942, in Milford, PA, the son of the late Mary (Zehner) and Morgan E. Foose, Sr.
James was a member of the Mt. Eden Evangelical Lutheran Church. He graduated from Manheim Township High School in 1960. After an apprenticeship, he began a career as a machinist with Armstrong in Lancaster. He was drafted and proudly served in the United States Army. After enlistment he returned to Armstrong and continued his career outside the military until retirement in 1999.
James "Jim" enjoyed hunting, camping, traveling and sightseeing. He belonged to classic car clubs and went to shows with his own classic car. He farmed which led to his interest and involvement in John Deere clubs.
He is survived by his son, Steven J. Foose, husband of Debrah, of West Lampeter, PA and 2 grandsons; Nicholas and David; his brother Morgan E. Foose, Jr., husband of Glenna, of Quarryville. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife Marie (Prociw) Foose, with whom he shared over 52 years of marriage, and his daughter Rose (Foose) Tolley.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's name may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604 or the Mt. Eden Cemetery Fund c\o Mt. Eden Lutheran Cemetery, 1241 May Post Office Road, Quarryville, PA 17566. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday October 14, 2022, at Mt. Eden Evangelical Lutheran Church, at 12 PM. Friends and family will be received from 11 AM until the time of service. Interment will follow at Mt. Eden Cemetery.
To leave on online condolence, kindly visit: BachmanSnyder.com