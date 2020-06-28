James R. Bierer, 75, of Columbia, passed into the glorious presence of Jesus Christ his Lord and Savior on Friday, June 5, 2020. He was born in Smithfield, PA on January 22, 1945 to Russell and Mabel Miller Bierer. He was married to Nancy McDowell Bierer for 54 years.
After graduating high school, Jim moved to Lancaster. He felt privileged to work for Case New Holland for 47 years. After retirement, he spent winters at their home in Kerrville, Texas. A faithful member of Manor Church, he was always willing to serve as needed. Jim enjoyed the outdoors. He liked hunting, bike rides, classic car shows, and home improvement projects. He was a fan of the Washington Redskins and the San Antonio Spurs. His favorite singers were Glen Campbell, John Denver, and Patsy Cline.
Greatly loved, Jim blessed many lives with kindness, humor, and generosity. Left to honor and cherish his memory are: his wife, Nancy; daughters Carrie (Dave) Erisman of Shippensburg and Laurie (Doug) Lanier of Kerrville, TX; grandchildren Ellen (Michael) Duncan, Elizabeth (Tim) Gover, Carly (Juan) Grazette, Emmalyn (fiancé Joel Mulindwa) Erisman, Tristan, Haley, and Mason Lanier; great-granddaughter April Marie Duncan; sisters-in-law, Janet Bierer and Eloise Bierer Lewis, brothers-in-law, Jon Marietta and Fred McDowell, brother- and sister-in-law Frank and Patricia Berardi, and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Walter, Lawrence, and Emily Marietta.
A memorial service celebrating Jim's life will be on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Manor Church. A time of visitation and a light lunch will follow the service. No flowers, please. Contributions can be made in Jim's name to Manor Church at 530 Central Manor Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603.
Services were provided by Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville, TX.
