James R. Baker, Jr. of Monument, Colorado passed away on Monday, May 22, 2023 after a brief illness. He was born on December 24, 1945 in Marietta, PA and was the son of the late James R. and Hazel McElroy Baker. He is survived by his wife Carol Bochnowicz Baker. Jim and Carol celebrated their 31st wedding anniversary on May 2nd of this year.
Jim graduated from Donegal High School in 1963 and entered the US Navy, serving in the Vietnam War through 1967. Upon his honorable discharge, Jim returned to live in Marietta while studying at the (former) Harrisburg Institute of Technology. He then moved to Montgomery County and worked at Control Data/Laser Magnetic Storage in King of Prussia. He earned his BS in Business Management from Ursinus College. Because of a company sale, he and Carol moved to Monument in 1990, where he worked for Philips/Plasmon in Colorado Springs. Jim earned a MBA from Colorado Technical University in 2010, teaching evening classes until his retirement in 2015.
Jim enjoyed encouraging the younger generation family members to continuously strive to do their best and to become leaders in their fields. He took much pride in being the winner of all of the board and card games, golf matches and "pick up" basketball games. He was also the best long ball hitter at family reunions. Being the only boy, he always worked at making his five sisters to be strong and tough and was always supportive in their endeavors.
Jim naturally embraced Carol's children and grandchildren as his own. He provided much affection, guidance, encouragement and support and challenged them to be their very best. He was especially influential in the young lives of two of Carol's grandchildren, Brian Bochnowicz and Erin (Schreck) Rains, having much affection for them.
Jim enjoyed annual family visits to Marietta. In turn, numerous annual family visits to Monument were made by all of his family members at one time or another. His home was always open to any family who wanted to visit any time. Jim planned memorable excursions and trips throughout Colorado and the Southwest. He so much enjoyed the state of Colorado and the splendor of it, recently saying "why do you think I never moved home?"
In addition to his wife Carol, Jim is survived by three of his five sisters, Karen Baker Sullivan and Lauralee B. Baker, both of Marietta, and Hollis D. Baker (Charles) Kauffman, Atglen, PA; a brother-in-law Clayton Showalter, Lititz; a niece Amy (Showalter) Scott and nephews Scott and Sean Sullivan, Nicholas and Alexander Baker, and Clayton Showalter III. In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by his beloved sisters, Sharon Baker Showalter and Dr. Marilyn L. Baker. Survivors of Carol's family include Jody (Bochnowicz) Schreck, daughter, and Joseph Randal Bochnowicz, son; four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Celebrations of Jim's life will be planned in Colorado Springs and Marietta, PA and will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by National Cremation and Sheetz Funeral Home, Mount Joy, PA. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »