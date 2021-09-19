James Paul Voss, Jr., 51, of Henryville, died suddenly on Monday afternoon, September 13, 2021, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono in East Stroudsburg after being stricken at home. Born on November 25, 1969 in Dunkirk, NY, he was a son of James Paul Voss, Sr. and his wife Rose of Steger, IL and the late Linda (Butcher) Voss.
He lived in Monroe County since 2005 moving from Elizabethtown; and worked as a truck driver for Neovia Logistics in Tannersville.
Jim was an avid hunter and belonged to several hunting organizations.
In addition to his father, surviving are his daughter, Andrea (Voss) White and husband Shawn of Elizabethtown; his girlfirend and son, Rachel Bednarovsky and Adam Voss at home; four siblings, Julie Voss-Forteza of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Paul Voss and wife Jessica of Phoenix, AZ, Lauryn Voss-Sayers and husband Brandon of Sparks, NV and Daniel Voss and wife Alexys of Griffith, IN; several nieces and nephews; his fur baby, Coco; and his neighbors and friends.
Cremation was private and memorial services will be announced by the family at a later date.
