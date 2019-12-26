James Paul "Jamie" Weiksner, 47, of Myerstown passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019.
Born July 15, 1972 in Ephrata, he was a son of Paul J. and Debora A. (Bixler) Weiksner of Palmyra. He is also survived by siblings Shawn, Sara, and Scott; three nieces; three nephews; maternal grandparents Ben and Polly Gunzenhauser; paternal grandmother Sondra Weiksner; partner Dawn Reifsnyder and her three daughters and two grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 11:30 AM Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Buse Funeral Home, 145 North Grant Street, Palmyra, preceded by a visitation from 10:00 AM. Interment in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Palmyra.
