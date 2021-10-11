James Paul Antes, 62, of Manheim, passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Doris (West) and Robert Antes. He was the loving husband to Dawn (Eberly) Antes.
James Paul was a member of Victory Church in Lititz. He was a talented woodworker. He was an avid reader. James Paul loved to spend time at the family cabin in Potter County, playing board games, hiking and relaxing at the campfire. He and his sons enjoyed camping. He was a devoted Pappy and enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting events and reading to them.
James Paul is survived by his wife Dawn; his sons Josh Antes (Genna) of Lititz, Seth Antes of Strasburg; his 5 grandchildren: Jackson, Elijah, Titus, Anja and Corbett; his siblings: Linda Amand (John) of Lititz, Robert Antes (Nancy) of Port Mathilda and Nancy Southwick of Ephrata as well as several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Lititz Christian School, 501 West Lincoln Avenue, Lititz, PA 17543. Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 from 6PM -8PM at Victory Church- Lititz Campus, 540 East Newport Road, Lititz, PA 17543. A Celebration of Life will be held at Victory Church at noon on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. Family and friends will be received from 11AM until the time of service.
To leave an online condolence please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com