James Patrick "Jimmy" Yeaglin, age 65 of Wrightsville, PA, passed away in the early morning hours Saturday, June 26, 2021 after a courageous 9-month battle with pancreatic cancer. His brothers were anxiously awaiting his heavenly arrival for a 6am tee-time!
Jim leaves behind his beloved wife and best friend of 28 years, Kim (Hake) Yeaglin. He retired from Penn Vet Supply in 2018 after 30 years; many will also remember him from his many years of employment at Herr's Fruit Stand, Marietta, PA. Born November 8, 1955, Jim was the son of the late Paul L. and Bertha (Wargo) Yeaglin. He grew up in Mountville, PA and graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School in 1973. Jim was one of 10 children and will be missed by his siblings: Cathy Baughman (Terry), Paul Yeaglin, Ruth Carmen (Gary), Theresa High (late Jere High), Margaret Leddy (Tom), Irene Detwiler (Mark) and sister-in-law, Sharon Yeaglin (late Gerald Yeaglin). Jim was predeceased by his brothers Gerald, William and Joseph Yeaglin.
He is also survived by his children: Heather Woods (Calvin), Mount Joy, PA and Daniel Yeaglin, South Carolina; step-children Nichole Stough (Corey) and Clint Musser, all of Maytown, PA. Grandchildren: Calvin, Tyler, Nathan, Amaya, Diavionne, Cody and Jordon.
When Jim wasn't golfing with family and friends, he could be found relaxing on his boat on the Susquehanna or enjoying the sun and sand at his vacation home in Delray Beach, FL. Not one to miss a good happy hour, Jim loved time spent socializing with his wife, children and friends at local establishments. He was a member of the Marietta American Legion Post 466, Mount Joy VFW Post 5752 and a past member of the Marietta Jaycees. Jim played in various softball leagues and organized a weekly pick-up basketball league in his younger years. He was an avid Philadelphia and Penn State sports fan, which often caused him lots of angst and heartburn.
Per Jim's wishes, there will be no public service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Jim's memory to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
