James P. Zink, 79, of Columbia, passed away on December 25, 2021 at Penn Medicine, Lancaster General Health. He was the husband of Julie Ness Zink with whom he ws married 56 years. Born in Marietta, he was the son of the late Elmer, Sr. and Anna Rapp Zink.
Jim retired in 2010 from Donsco, Inc. where he worked as a molder for over 39 years. He loved to fish, was an avid Eagles fan and enjoyed watching NASCAR with Jeff Gordon, Bill Eliot and Chase Eliot being his favorite drivers. Jim also loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife are his children, Lesia Spackman (Dale, Sr.); Roni Royer (Tim); Jo Munoz; Debrah Smith (Carl); Michelle Smith (Willy); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, Samuel Zink; Barry Zink and sister Anna Mae Heiland; two sisters and eight brothers preceded him in death.
Funeral services will be held at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA on Friday, December 31, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Fred Thomas, officiating. Family and friends may view on Friday one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jim’s memory to Ronald McDonald House Charities, 745 W. Governors Rd., Hershey, PA 17033. (www.rmhc.org)