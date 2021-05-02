James P. Welsh, Jr., 69, of Columbia passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at home. He was born in Columbia, son of the late James P., Sr. and Carolyn M. Kuhn Welsh. He was a laborer having worked at Armstrong World Industries and ITT Grinnell Corp. for 40 years before his retirement in 2017. Jim was a graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, Class of 1970 and was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Jim was a talented musician who loved music and enjoyed playing the guitar and jamming out with his buddies and bandmates. He was an extremely gifted artist and enjoyed painting, drawing, and using his dry sense of humor to create cartoons, some of which were even published. The last few decades he spent a lot of time going antiquing with his mom and had recently started spending and enjoying time along the Susquehanna River, watching and photographing sunsets.
He is survived by one niece, Beth A. (Ryan M.) Kline, and five great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one brother: Lawrence Welsh. Jim is also survived by many close friends.
The Funeral Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 31 South Eighth Street, Columbia on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 12:00 Noon with the Rev. Stephen P. Kelley, officiating. The private interment will be in Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery. The viewing will be held from 11:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com