James P Snedden Jr. "Jimmy" of Manheim, left us with our precious memories on Monday, October 1, 2019. Jimmy was 41, born on May 14, 1978 and grew up in Manheim.
Jimmy loved all things nature; fishing, hiking, camping and just being outdoors, all the things he loved doing in his spare time. He spent many hours at Rickets Glen rock climbing and just enjoying the beauty of nature. Jimmy also had a passion for restoring cars and could make them look like they just rolled off the showroom floor.
Jimmy lived his life on his own terms. He listened but was rare to take advice. He did not conform to "social norms". He was not a rebel; he was just a true free spirit who lived in the present on his own terms. He was also a big "dreamer", always dreaming of "catching that big one" …a fish, a second chance, or just Luck.
Jimmy will be dearly missed by his Dad, James P Snedden Sr. married to Cyndi, Manheim, Mother, Sara Peterson married to Todd, Lake in the Hills, IL. Sister, Michelle R. Spencer married to Scott, Elizabethtown, Brother, Matthew D. Snedden and Jimmy's only nephew Jamie Snedden, Mission, KS. Jimmy will also be missed by many loving Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins.
We would like to think that Jimmy is happy and content fishing with the Master up in Heaven.
To honor Jimmy's wishes there will be no funeral service, but there will be a private celebration of life held at a later date. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com.