James P. "Jim" Feeley, 86, of Lititz, went into the arms of his Lord on April 29, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Montreal, Canada he was the son of the late Michael and Bridget (Wymbs) Feeley. He was the devoted husband of Mary (Harley) Feeley for more than 58 years.
He attended St. Leonard's Academy in Brooklyn, NY; and proudly served his country in the United States Army 7th Division Signal Corps in Germany and in the Reserves in New York for 4 years. Jim went on to attend Pace University, where he obtained his Bachelor's degree in Accounting, and spent his career in numerous accounting and financial positions in New York City. Jim was dedicated to his faith. He was a 4th Degree Knight of Columbus with St. John's Catholic Church in Leonia, NJ, and at St. James Catholic Church in Lititz, PA.
His memories will live on through the love of his life, his wife, Mary, and his children: Siobhan Deveney, wife of Robert of Newtown, CT, Mary Myers, wife of Steven of Lititz, PA, Deirdre Pennino, wife of Thomas of Vernon, NJ, Fiona Feeley of Neptune, NJ, Brendan Feeley of Hackettstown, NJ and Grainne Michelini of Catawissa, PA, his brother Frank Feeley, husband of Esther of Brick Twp., NJ, 13 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild.
Friends and family are invited to attend a viewing at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, from 6 pm-8 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 10 AM at the St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz, PA. Services will be officiated by Fr. John Tizio. A private interment will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital or the American Cancer Society.
