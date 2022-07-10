James P. Duckworth 7/17/1923 - 8/3/2021

James P. Duckworth passed away peacefully at his home in Peoria, AZ on August 3rd, 2021. He was 98 years old. James is survived by his four children, John (Janine) Duckworth, Tom (Connie) Duckworth, Susan (Brian) Christian, and David (Karen) Duckworth, as well as twelve beloved grandchildren who called him "Poppers."
Jim was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather; a pioneer in nuclear engineering and a master at his hobby, ballroom dancing, which he enjoyed with his wife, Nellie. Jim's parents were Leon and Irene Duckworth. Leon was the superintendent of the Lancaster Water Works for many years. Jim's older brother, Bill, served in the Army in World War II and was in the first wave of the troops landing in Normandy on D-day, where he was killed.
Jim, born and raised in Lancaster, PA, went through public school there and in high school met his future wife, Nellie Spalding. Their relationship continued as Jim went to serve as a radio operator in the Army Air Corps in Alaska during World War II. When he returned from the war, they married in 1946.
Jim attended Franklin & Marshall College and then Penn State University, where he would receive a Master's degree in Petroleum Engineering. Nellie received her Master's degree in Education from Penn State at the same time. After graduation, Jim was invited to become part of the developing Hanford Project in Washington State, which was creating methods to use nuclear fuel for commercial power production. While there, he invented and patented an apparatus still being used today as part of the Purex Process to reprocess spent nuclear fuel. Jim worked at Hanford until 1967, when he was asked to become the manager of the first commercial nuclear fuel reprocessing plant in West Valley, NY. The family moved to Hamburg, NY, where they remained for 15 years.
After his experience at West Valley, Jim was asked to work at the Idaho National Energy Lab, near Idaho Falls, ID. Jim and Nellie loved the beauty of the surrounding country and enjoyed entertaining friends and family with trips to Yellowstone, the Grand Tetons, Jackson Hole, Sun Valley, Craters of the Moon and Redfish Lake. Jim retired in 1990 and he and Nellie enjoyed life in Idaho Falls until Nellie fell ill with cancer and passed away in 1994.
Jim returned to ballroom dancing and became a dance host on cruise ships as a way to see the world and keep himself busy. He eventually slowed down and moved to Sun City, AZ. He continued his dancing and met many friends, including his second love, Donna White. Donna started by dancing with Jim, but soon became his second life companion and helped him through his final years. Her loving care is certainly one of the main reasons Jim made it to 98.
He will be missed by all his children, grandchildren, Nellie's remaining extended family, and Donna and her family.
A memorial service will be held at St. James Episcopal Church, 119 N. Duke St., Lancaster, PA, at 3:00 pm on July 16, 2022. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Online: https://www.fandm.edu/how-to-give; or via mail at: Franklin & Marshall College, Office of College Advancement, Attn: Advancement Services, PO Box 3003, Lancaster, PA 17604-3003.