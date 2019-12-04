James P. Derme, 89, of Lancaster, PA, died peacefully on Monday, December 2, 2019. Born in Lancaster, PA, James was the son of the late August and Mary Liberti Derme.
James was employed by Overlook Bowling Alley, Hubley Toy Company and Anderson Pretzel Bakery. He loved shooting pool, fishing, and dancing. He later became disabled, and assisted his sister in caring for their mother and maintaining the house.
He was an active member of St. Anne's Catholic Church.
James is survived by a sister, Shirley A. Derme, of Lancaster, a sister-in-law, Dorothy Derme, nephews, Joseph Glessner, husband of Jennifer Glessner, and Paul Beam, nieces: Barbara Adams, Paula Graybill, wife of Stephen Graybill, Dianna Cunningham, wife of Ed Cunningham, Darlene Stone, wife of Scott Stone, and Illa Glessner. He was preceded in death by siblings: Joseph A. Derme, Louis G. Derme, Susan J. Plummer, and Jenny Beam.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 929 North Duke Street, Lancaster, PA 17602. The Visitation hour will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the Church. A private interment will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Anne's Catholic Church.
