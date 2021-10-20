James Nevin and Ethel Bernice (Schwartz) Sener

James Nevin Sener (1924 - 1998) and Ethel Bernice (Schwartz) Sener (1926 - 2008), originally from Lancaster and ever the world travelers, will be interred at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA, on Friday October 22nd at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Jim and Ethel are survived by their four children, eight grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren, from Maine to Florida and Texas, and places in between.
