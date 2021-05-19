James "Neil" Herr, 64, of Mountville, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital, from complications of COVID-19. He was the husband of the late Erla J. Herr, who passed away on May 21, 2015. He was born in Lancaster, son of Arvilla D. Bleacher Haberstroh and the late James N. Herr and Carl A. Haberstroh. Neil worked in production at Armstrong World Industries, also Kline Septic and Gayle Kline RV before his retirement. He was a member of Columbia Fish & Game; a board member of the Mountville Community Service Foundation; a member of Mountville VFW Post, #8757 and the Mountville Youth Athletic Association. He coached softball and enjoyed hunting, his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his mother, his loving companion and best friend: Katy A. Diener, Mountville. One step-son: Eugene (Grizzelle) Raihl. Two grandchildren: Ashley N. Raihl and Asaysha M. Raihl. Two great-grandchildren: Alexander and Elijah. Two sisters: Deb Zook (companion of Tom Droege) and Dana Haberstroh (companion of Bob Bush), all of Columbia. One brother-in-law: Eugene Raihl.
The Viewing will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Sunday, May 23, 2021 from 2:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. Then a Tree Planting Memorial Service will be held at Froehlich Park, Mountville on SATURDAY, JUNE 12, 2021 AT 2:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: MYAA, PO Box 415, Mountville, PA 17554. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com