James N. Zeller, 72, of Stevens, PA, passed at Ephrata Comm. Hospital on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. He was the loving husband of husband of Mary E. (Spitler) Zeller.
Funeral: 10:30 a.m. on Tues., 2/7/2023 at Wiest Memorial Church, 48 S. King St., Stevens, PA 17578, with a viewing from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Place of interment will be Memory Gardens, E. Cocalico Twp., PA.
Services are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com
