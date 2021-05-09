James N. Spencer, 79, died at The Glen at Willow Valley Communities on Saturday, March 20 2021.
A Rite of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. St. James Episcopal Church, 119 N. Duke St., Lancaster, PA 17602. The visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. and there will be a luncheon immediately following the service. Masks are required.
A recording of the funeral service will be available later Saturday afternoon, please visit https://www.saintjameslancaster.org/worship-care/streaming-services/
