James N. Spencer, 79, died at The Glen at Willow Valley Communities on Saturday, March 20 2021.

A Rite of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. St. James Episcopal Church, 119 N. Duke St., Lancaster, PA 17602. The visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. and there will be a luncheon immediately following the service. Masks are required.

A recording of the funeral service will be available later Saturday afternoon, please visit https://www.saintjameslancaster.org/worship-care/streaming-services/

Please visit James' memorial page at:

www.TheGroffs.com

Plant a tree in memory of James Spencer
A living tribute »

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Groff Funeral & Cremation Services

528 West Orange Street
Lancaster, PA 17603
717-394-5300
www.thegroffs.com

Sign up for our newsletter