James N. De Vries, Ph.D., 86, of Robesonia, entered into eternal rest with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on February 3, 2022.
Born in Whitinsville, MA, Jim was the eldest son of the late Nicholas and Jenny (Haringa) De Vries. He was the husband of the late Carol (Stratton) De Vries, who passed away in 2013 after 54 years of marriage.
Jim is survived by brothers, Ronald and Howard, and sister, Doris (De Vries) Lunsford. Also surviving him are two sons, Daniel, husband of Carol (Richards) De Vries of Uxbridge, MA; and Jonathan, husband of Tamara (Focht) De Vries of Bernville, PA; six grandchildren and a great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his brother, Phillip, and by his son, David.
He was a graduate of Whitinsville Christian School and Northbridge Public High School (MA). He earned an A.S. (Worcester Jr. College, MA), a B.A (Barrington College, RI), a M.Ed. (Worcester State University), a Master’s in Natural Science (Worcester Polytechnic Institute), and a Ph.D. (Grace Graduate School, CA).
In early years, he assisted his grandfather with dairy farm chores and learned to raise goats and dogs. He worked for a kennel, a construction company, an auto sales and service business, and for the Whitin Machine Works. For a number of years, he was responsible for maintenance of buildings and grounds during summer seasons at Hephzibah Heights Bible Conference (Monterey, MA).
Jim was a life-long learner, a talented teacher and mentor. In the 1960s, he taught math and science at Delaware County Christian School (PA). From 1969 – 1984, he was an Assoc. Professor of Mathematics and Physics at Barrington College (RI), with a break during 1974 – 1976 to establish high school math and science programs for Dayton Christian Schools (OH). He was a Professor of Natural Science and Mathematics at Lancaster Bible College (PA) from 1986 – 2002, after which he taught part-time into 2017. He was honored in 2014 with the title, Professor Emeritus. His desire was for his students to know God as He has revealed Himself in “two books,” His Word and His works.
With colleagues from Barrington College, Jim taught marine biology summer courses at Harvey Cedars Bible Conference on Long Beach Island (NJ). In later years, he offered a marine biology class during Homeschool Week at Harvey Cedars.
Jim was a member of the Westminster Presbyterian Church (Lancaster, PA). Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family in the Westminster Presbyterian Cemetery. A Memorial Service in the Lancaster area will be held in the early summer at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Harvey Cedars Bible Conference, 12 Cedars Ave., Harvey Cedars, NJ 08008.