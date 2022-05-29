James "Motor" "Chub" "Pop Pop" Miller, 75, of Ephrata, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022, at his residence.
He was born in Manheim to the late David Miller and step mother Martha Miller of Lititz. James was the husband of Sandy (Hackman) Miller with whom he shared 24 years of marriage.
During his working years he drove truck for Yellow Freight and Kreider Farms. He was a graduate of Manheim Central High School. James enjoyed playing poker, riding his Harley and especially loved his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and step mother, he is survived by six daughters, Ann Sterrit of New Fields, NH, Nichole Miller of Pottsville, Kelly, wife of Jeremy Hackman of Lebanon, Laura, wife of Doug Bubar of Windham, ME, Becky, wife of Travis Schumacher of Ephrata, Sarah Bowman, fiance of Robert De Jessa of Strasburg; 15 grandchildren, Justyn, Cameron, Kathryn, Izabella, Evianna, Kansas, Beckett, Hayley, Logan, Brandon, Natalie, Sophia, Colin, Colby and Joey; a brother, Marlin, husband of Julie Miller of Manheim.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Larry, Kenny, Carl and Jay.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, May 31, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m., at Stradling Funeral Home, 201 Church Avenue, Ephrata, followed by his funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in James' memory may be made to Children's Miracle Network, Penn State Children's Hospital, P.O. Box 855, 500 University Dr., Hershey, PA 17033.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
