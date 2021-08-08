James Mark Kline, 63, of Palmyra, passed away peacefully at home with family by his side on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. He was born Wednesday, October 30, 1957 to Mary Louise (Murry) Kline and the late James H. Kline. He is survived by his loving wife Patrica Suzanne (Hauck) Kline.
Jim grew up in Columbia and was a trumpeter in the Columbia High School Band, Bainbridge Band and Millersville Band. He was awarded Eagle Scout for cleaning and restoring the old historic Columbia Hospital grounds. Jim met his wife, Pat, at the Greenfield Skatarama and they frequented the Mt Gretna Skating Rink. They were married May 10, 1980 and moved to Lebanon County. In 1981 on May 10th their son, Mark, was born in Lancaster, PA.
Jim was employed by Wyeth Ayerst in Marietta, National Standard Wire Co. in Mount Joy, Ralston Purina in Mechanicsburg and finally he retired from Hershey Foods. Jim was a computer controls technician and industrial electrician throughout his career. He held a Technician Class Ham Radio License, N3OFJ and he was a founding member for the Harrisburg radio club Central Pennsylvania Repeater Association's annual ham equipment fest. He enjoyed early historic computer programing, electronic music and researching historical automatic and mechanical musical instruments.
In addition to his wife and mother he is survived by son: Mark Allen Kline and fiancée Christina Webber; brothers, Phillip Kline and David Kline and wife Kim.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 11AM at the Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 29 N. Gay St., Marietta, PA 17547. A time of visitation will be held from 10AM until the start of the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in his memory to the Jubilee Ministries, 235 S. 12th St., Lebanon, PA 17042 or to the WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital, 252 S. 4th St., Lebanon, PA 17042.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Marietta.