James M. Resch, 65, of East Petersburg, PA passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Evelyn (Martin) and John C. Resch, Sr. He was the beloved husband to Beverly (Brubaker) with whom he celebrated almost 42 years of marriage.
James was a member of St. Peters Evangelical Lutheran Church in Lancaster, PA. Jim was a proud freelance videographer who shot weddings, funerals and even appeared on Jenny Jones. Jim was an avid Philadelphia Eagles, and Phillies fan as well as Penn State. Jim was a member of the Millersville Lodge 476 Masons. Jim was a past member of the East Petersburg Fire Company. He enjoyed vacations to Bethany Beach with his family as well as trips to Atlantic City with his wife. He and Beverly also enjoyed antiquing and visiting auctions.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Erin Resch of Manheim and James Resch, Jr. of East Petersburg; his brother John C. Resch, Jr. (Sandi), his sister Karen Grimaldi (Sal) as well as several nieces and nephews; his mother-in-law Annetta Brubaker; brother-in-law Dennis Brubaker and sister-in-law Lynn Cucculelli (Ray). He was preceded in death by his father-in-law Charles Brubaker.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1 PM on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Family and friends will be received from 12 PM-1 PM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Association, https://www.jdrf.org/.
To leave an online condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com