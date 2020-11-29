James M. Morant, Sr., (AKA Pooch), 58, of Lancaster was called home to be with our Lord and Savior on November 19, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was born on February 6, 1962 in Plantersville, SC and was the son of Jenethia and the late Robert Talton; Timothy, Jr. and the late Evelyn Grice.
James is survived by his devoted wife, Bonnie and they have shared their love for each other for over 40 years. Also left to cherish his memory are children, Clarissa McKinney Morant of Mount Joy, PA and James Morant, Jr. of Mountville, PA; sisters, Lisa (William) Winder of Lancaster, PA; Tanya (Jason) Tribue of Mount Joy, PA and Kisha Grice of Irvington, NJ; brothers, Ray (Dee) Morant and Scott (Karen) Morant, Sr., both of Lancaster and Timothy Grice III of Chesnee, SC: six grandchildren; James Morant III "Tre", Kamar Robinson, Jonzel Morant, Jayanna Morant, Jacari Morant and Darius Salti; godchildren, MaeQuelle Brown of Palmetto, GA and Namere Brown of Austell, GA; grandmother Christina Grice of Plantersville, SC. He also leaves to cherish his memory a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, extended family and friends.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020. The viewing will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 12. Due to COVID restrictions, only a select number of guests will be permitted to attend the service and you will be contacted.
Masks are required. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook Ebenezer Baptist Church- Lancaster and also YouTube Ebenezer Baptist Church Lancaster PA. Online condolences can be expressed at BKG-Brickus Funeral Home.
