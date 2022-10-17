James M. Mark, 82, of Mountville, PA, died on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Penn State Medical Center, Hershey, PA.
Born in Mount Joy, PA, he is the husband of Margaret K. Swift Mark and they celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary on January 16th. James was the son of the late Clair M. and Nellie G. Timlin Mark.
James lived in Lancaster County his entire life. He graduated from Donegal High School in 1960. He worked for the former Keppel's Candy Company as a plant manager from 1966 1986. He was a member of Chiques United Methodist Church. James proudly served his country with the United States Army. He was a member of the American Legion and the Republican Committee.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Tracy A. Clark, Mountville and Gloria Nwabueze, Columbia, PA; one brother, Troy M., husband of Vicki Mark, Mountville, PA, and one granddaughter, Destiny Nwabueze. He was preceded in death by his son, James M. Mark and four siblings.
Services will be private.
Please visit James' Memorial Page at
A living tribute »