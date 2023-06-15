James M. Krady, age 90 of Lancaster passed away June 11, 2023 at LGH, beloved husband, father and brother.
Services will be held Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 12 Noon with a visitation starting at 11 AM at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602. Interment to follow at St. Joseph's New Catholic Cem. Bausman.
Memorial Donations to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17601. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit:
