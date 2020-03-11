James M. "Jimmy" Shirk

James M. Shirk, 38, of Denver, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at home.
He was born in Ephrata to Peter B. and Naomi H. (Martin) Shirk of Denver.
He loved going to New Haven Mennonite Church where he was a member. He loved people and had many friends. Highlights in his life were swimming, 4-wheeling, going for Gator rides, his dog, and going for the mail.
In addition to his parents, James is survived by six siblings, Chester M., husband of Cheryl D. Shirk of Robesonia, Loretta M., wife of Jeff W. Mellinger of Bonner Ferry, ID, Anna M., wife of Leon J. Martin of Newmanstown, Rosemary M., wife of Lance M. Shirk of Denver, Lucille M., wife of Brendon D. Weaver of Robesonia and Ruthann M. Shirk of Denver.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at New Haven Mennonite Church, 230 Crest Road, Lititz. An additional viewing will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020, from 9 to 10 AM, at the church, followed by funeral services at 10:00 AM. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
