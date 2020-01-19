James M. "Jim" Yohn, 55, of Lititz, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Pleasant View Retirement Community. Born in Rome, NY, he was the son of James R. Yohn, Jr. and Joanne (Darrenkamp) Yohn of Manheim. Jim was the husband of Sherry (Ditzler) Yohn with whom he celebrated 32 years of marriage this past June 20th.
Jim was a graduate of Warwick High School class of 1983. He was last employed at Elite Coach Company in Ephrata. He coached soccer for many years with the Lititz Youth Soccer Association. Jim was a former member of the Lititz Fire Company and attended St. Paul Lutheran Church in Lititz. He enjoyed bow hunting, fishing and most of all spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Sherry and parents, James and Joanne are two children, Ryan Yohn of Lititz and Heather Yohn, fiancé of Robert Steve Good III of Quarryville; three grandchildren, Dakota, Rylyn and Hadlee Yohn; and a brother, Edward Yohn, husband of Heidi of Mount Joy.
A memorial service honoring Jim's life will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 200 West Orange Street, Lititz, on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 9 AM to 11 AM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or Pleasant View Retirement Community Benevolent Fund, 544 N. Penryn Rd., Manheim, PA 17545. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
