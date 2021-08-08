James M. "Jim" Hull, 73, of Millersville passed away August 3, 2021, surrounded by his loving family after a brief but fierce battle with leukemia. Born in Lancaster on November 8, 1947, he was the son of the late Robert D. and Mildred (Brown) Hull. He shared more than 50 years marriage with Margaret "Peggy" (Foehl) Hull.
To Jim the most important thing in his life was his family, especially his girls. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren and shared a special unique relationship with each of them, he was their Pappy or Pop. He enjoyed spending time with many of his lifelong friends and would frequently go to the mountains with his buddies.
He was a dedicated employee at the original Hamilton Watch Factory and remained with the organization through all of its acquisitions and changes for over 40 years.
He will be sorely missed by his wife Peggy, daughters: Kimberly Shirker, wife of Matthew of Ephrata, and Kristine Messinger, wife of David of Seven Valleys, grandchildren: James Alec Zeamer, Jake Shirker, Kennedy, Owen, and Harper Messinger and nieces: Mille and Meghan Young. He was preceded in death by his siblings: Robert Hull and Jane Hull-Young.
Friends and family are invited to attend a visitation at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, from 6-8 PM. A Memorial Service will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at the funeral home, with a visitation from 9AM until the time of the service. Memorial contributions in Jim's name may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Central PA, lls.org/cpa
