James M. "Jim" Beck, 79, of Wernersville, passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021, at Reading Hospital- Tower Health.
He was born in Lancaster to the late James E. and Ethel (Good) Beck and was the husband of Carol (Gingrich) Beck with whom he shared 32 years of marriage.
He was devoted to the Lord and is currently a member of Kissinger's Bible Church but has also been a long-standing member of Wyomissing Church of the Brethren.
Jim was a graduate of Wilson High School Class of '61. He was a member of Pagoda Skyline, Inc. and PA Pest Management Assoc., Inc. He enjoyed gardening and attending car shows and owned a few classic cars throughout the years. He loved spending time with his family and helping others. He was a real people person who easily made friends and was loved by many. Wherever you went, Jim always knew someone.
Jim was the owner/operator of Beck Pest Control from 1990 until he sold his business in 2009.
In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by 2 sons, Keith Beck and Todd, husband of Anna Beck; a step-daughter, Candace Kaucher and step-son, Carl Kaucher: 2 grandsons, Dylan and Nathan; and a sister, Joyce, wife of Day Fasnacht of Denver.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 4, 2021, 2:00 pm at the Kissinger's Bible Church, 715 Berkshire Blvd., Wyomissing, with Pastor Dave Reinwald officiating. Private interment will take place in the Blainsport United Brethren Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Jim's memory may be made to The Humane Society of Berks County.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
