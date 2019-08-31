James M. Esbenshade, age 67, of Ronks, PA, passed away at the Mt. Joy Hospice Center on Thursday, August 29, 2019. He was the husband of Betsy Madenford Keller Esbenshade with whom he would have celebrated 18 years of marriage on September 1st.
He was born in Lancaster, son of Robert & Gladys Martin Esbenshade of Ronks. He attended Calvary Monument Bible Church of Paradise and in the past he attended Calvary Church of Lancaster where he was on the Benovelence Committee. He graduated from Pequea Valley High School class of 1969 and Millersville State College.
Jim was a self employed poultry farmer and worked on the family turkey farm. Jim was always learning and trying to solve or fix something. He enjoyed restoring vehicles. Most of all he loved the Lord and loved spending time in the word of God.
Surviving besides his wife and parents is a daughter, Faith Elizabeth Esbenshade at home, 3 step sons: Thomas husband of Christen Railing Keller of Millersville, Greg husband of Virginia Paul Keller of Colorado Springs, CO, Kevin husband of Laurie Martz Keller of West Chester, 7 step-grandchildren, sister Barbara wife of Dave Zerbe of Strasburg and 2 nieces.
Funeral service will take place from Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, PA, on Wednesday, September 4th at 11 a.m. with Pastors George May and Dwight Groff officiating. Interment will be on Wednesday in the Strasburg Mennonite Cemetery at approx. 2:30 p.m. There will be a time to greet the family at Calvary Church on Tuesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. and again on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until time of service.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or to Wycliffe Bible Translators, 11221 John Wycliffe Blvd, Orlando, FL 32832. shiveryfuneralhome.com