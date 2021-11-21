James M. Brenner, Jr., 72, of Conestoga, passed away at the Lebanon VA on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late June (Eshleman) and James M. Brenner, Sr. He was the loving husband to Susan (Frey) Brenner for over 49 years.
Jim was a proud veteran of the US Air Force, serving in the Vietnam War. He worked for Kerr Glass for many years and retired from R.R. Donnelley in 2014. He was a member of the Millersville VFW Post 7249, The Keystone Retriever Club, the Paradise Sportsman’s Association, and the Conestoga Training Club. Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing and dog training. He enjoyed time spent in the mountains but most of all he cherished spending time with his family.
Jim is survived by his wife Susan; his children: James “Jim” Brenner, husband of Marion of Lititz and Jason Brenner, partner of Valerie Fraske of Pottstown; 3 grandchildren: Lyla, Grace, Claire; his brother Jay Brenner husband of Roberta of Conestoga; his beloved dog Coy.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the PA Wounded Warriors, www.pawoundedwarrior.org or the Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue, www.dvgrr.org. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:30PM on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 North George Street, Millersville, PA 17085. Family and friends will be received from 2:30PM until the time of service.
To leave an online condolence please visit