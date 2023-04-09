James M. Barrett, 88, of East Petersburg, passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Hospice & Community Care. He shared 68 years of marriage with his wife Patsy "Pat" A. (Ober) Barrett. Born in Conestoga, he was the son of the late Luther H. Barrett, Sr. and Reba K. (Lefever) Barrett.
After graduating from Penn Manor High School, Jim began working for Armstrong, which was then sold to Kerr Glass, retiring in 1993 as Salary Supervisor after 40 years of service. Jim was a people person who was well respected by his fellow employees at Kerr Glass.
In his younger years, Jim raced at Lancaster Speedway. He enjoyed playing hardball and softball as a catcher. Jim coached boys' baseball in Safe Harbor with his team winning the Lancaster County Championship. For a keepsake Jim and Pat gave each boy a softball and pen for the boys to autograph each other's ball.
Jim and Pat bowled for over 60 years in many tournaments and traveled to play in all 50 states. He was also a big fan of the Phillies, Eagles, and NASCAR.
Pat considered Jim to be the greatest man she ever met. He was her rock. Their favorite song was "Look at Us" by Vince Gill. They made great memories at their Perry County cabin in Ickesburg, and they worshipped at Grace United Methodist Church in Hummelstown.
In addition to Pat, Jim is survived by their sons James M. Barrett, Jr. of Orbisonia and Randy L. Barrett of Bellefonte; 6 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; his brother Luther H. "Charlie" Barrett, husband of Renee of Mountville, and sister Judith A. Shank of Bellefonte. Jim was preceded in death by his daughter Wendy Demby, and his sisters Beatrice Kramer and Patsy L. Barrett.
A viewing will take place 10 to 11 AM, followed by the funeral service at 11 AM with The Rev. Dr. Charles Salisbury officiating, on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment in Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a contribution in Jim's memory to a charity of one's choice.
To send online condolences, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com