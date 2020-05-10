James Luther Huntley, 84, of Jacksonville, FL, passed away suddenly on April 1, 2020. Born on August 28, 1935 in Gold Hill, NC to R.E. and Elizabeth Huntley, he grew up in Concord, NC. Jim is a 1957 graduate of The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina, and upon graduation served as an officer in the U.S. Army. Jim spent over 35 years in the jewelry industry, starting as a traveling salesman for Schaefer Pen Company and culminating as co-owner of Diodon, Inc., the sole distributor of Seiko watches for the southeastern United States. On retirement, Jim moved to his "paradise" on the St. Johns River in Jacksonville, Florida with Lib, his wife of 52 years. His favorite activity was sitting on the dock with his dog and smoking a cigar.
Jim is fondly remembered by everyone, from people he worked with over decades ago, to local waiters and waitresses who called him the Candyman because he always came armed with a pocketful of caramel creams. He said, "It's amazing how many smiles you can put on people's faces with a one dollar bag of candy." Jim was a lifelong golfer and formidable poker player; you didn't want to play cards against him because you would surely lose. He loved history and amazed his grandchildren with his depth of knowledge. Jim also served as a trustee of his church, South Jacksonville Presbyterian Church.
Jim was predeceased by his wife Elizabeth McLeod Huntley.
Jim is survived by his five children: Jim Huntley and his wife Janet, Murrells Inlet, SC; Louise Brown and her husband Tim, Lancaster, PA; Douglas Huntley and his longtime girlfriend Jamie Futera, North Myrtle Beach, SC; Joe Huntley and his wife Eve, Jacksonville, FL; and Leslie Ann Huntley and her husband Ed Gerber, Asheville, NC; six grandchildren, Zachary, Jarrod, Jordan, Alston, Carson and Elizabeth; great-granddaughter, Emillie Grace; four step grandchildren, Sarah, Maria, Ben and Kaylee and step great-grandson, Tommy.
A private service of remembrance will be held this summer to honor Jim's life. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to South Jacksonville Presbyterian Church, 2137 Hendricks Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32207, or to the St. Joseph's Indian School, 1301 North Main Street, Chamberlain, SD 57325 or via website https://give.stjo.org/site/Donation
To send condolences to the family, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »