James “LeRoy” Bruce, Sr., 92, of Quarryville, entered into rest on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at home with his family by his side. Born in Emily, Bucks County, he was the son of the late Charles and Anna (Wintersteen) Bruce. He was the loving husband of Betty (Crawford) Bruce for 35 years.
LeRoy had worked as the farm manager at the New Bolton Center of the University of Pennsylvania for over 50 years. He loved spending time outdoors, especially hunting in Potter County. LeRoy enjoyed farming, gardening and most importantly he loved people. He was known for being able to have a conversation with anyone.
In addition to his wife, Betty, he is survived by 5 children: Kathleen Caudill (Eddie) of Kennett Square; James L., Jr. (Rissa) of Crozet, VA; Karen Scherer (Rick) of Cochranville; Linda Conway (Bobby) of Ocean View, DE; and Bruce Akerley (Becky) of Quarryville. Also surviving are 21 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa Swenson, 2 brothers, Charles and Robert and a sister, Betty Clark.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the Brandywine River Valley Hospice staff for their care of LeRoy during his illness.
A service celebrating LeRoy’s life will be announced at a later date. Private interment will be in the New London Presbyterian Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Future Farmers of America Foundation, 6060 FFA Drive, Indianapolis, Indiana 46278.
