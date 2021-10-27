James Lee “J.T.” Tollinger, 69, of Holtwood, entered into rest unexpectedly at his home on Monday, October 25, 2021. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Arthur Tollinger and the late Arlene (Adams), wife of Samuel Drumm. He was the loving husband of Saralee (Bradley) Tollinger for over 45 years.
J.T. was a 1969 graduate of Solanco High School. He was a lifelong farmer and had worked as a crane operator for G.A. and F.C. Wagman in York for 36 years. He then worked as a certified crane instructor for SEI Stephenson Equipment from 2009 until his retirement in 2015. J.T. attended Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church and was a Supervisor for Drumore Twp. for many years. He and was a member of the Lancaster Lodge # 43 F. & A.M., Scottish Rite, Zembo Shriners, Lancaster Co. Shrine Club, and the Robert Fulton Chapter #446 O.E.S.
In addition to his wife, J.T. is survived by a brother, Mark Drumm and a niece and nephew. He was preceded in death by a brother, Brian Drumm.
Funeral services will take place at Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church, 1068 Chestnut Level Road, Quarryville, PA on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Viewings will be held at the church on Thursday evening from 6-8 p.m. and again on Friday from 10-11 a.m. A Masonic service will be held at the conclusion of the viewing on Thursday evening at 7: 45 p.m. Private interment will be in the Quarryville Cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ann B. Barshinger Cancer Institute, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 or to the Chestnut Level Presbyterian Church Building Fund at the above address.
