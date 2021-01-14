James Larry Peifer, "Larry" of Mount Joy, formerly of East Petersburg and Lancaster, passed away unexpectedly on January 10th, 2021 with his loving family by his side. He was 68. Larry was born in Lancaster, PA to the late Daniel R. and Miriam H. Peifer. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Bonnie (Bitzer) Peifer; his daughter: Tara Leigh Baker (Joshua); granddaughter: Avery Layne Baker; brothers: Jay L. Peifer (Eleanor Brubaker Peifer) of Manheim, PA and Donald R. Peifer (Edie Mayer) of Bradenton, FL; and a large extended family.
He graduated from Hempfield High School in 1970 and went to work for B.R. Kreider & Son, Inc, Manheim PA, as a heavy equipment operator. He was known to some as "The Legend" for his backhoe abilities and extensive knowledge in the field. After 49 years with the company, he retired in 2019 to enjoy time with his family and friends, and was looking forward to fun adventures in retirement.
Larry and Bonnie shared a wonderful life raising their daughter Tara, and later welcomed their son-in-law, Josh into the family. One of Larry's greatest joys was becoming a "Grampy" to Avery just a few weeks ago.
Larry loved sports, motorcycles and Labrador Retrievers. He was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys (sorry Josh and any other Eagles fans), NASCAR, and Penn State. He loved spending time with Bonnie and friends at their community pool, and enjoyed weekly trivia with his crew at Beanie's in Mount Joy. They didn't always win first place but they had fun trying! One of Larry's favorite places was Rehoboth Beach, DE. He enjoyed his vacations there and time spent with family and friends at the beach house he and Bonnie owned for many years. When he was younger,
Larry was an avid bowler, softball player, and hunter. Larry was a quiet guy who had a great sense of humor and compassion for others. He was a loyal friend and an awesome husband, father, and grandfather. He is gone too soon, and will be forever loved and missed by everyone who knew him.
Due to current COVID-19 limitations, a Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date. Contributions in his memory can be made to Brookline Labrador Retriever Rescue, Inc., P.O. Box 638, Warrington, PA 18976 and / or visit Brooklinelabrescue.org. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
