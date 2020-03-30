James L. Steberger, 84, of Lancaster, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital, Thursday, March 26, 2020 following a brief illness. Born in Altoona, he was the son of the late Russell and Alice (Lynch) Steberger. James was the loving husband of Wanda R. (Miley) Steberger with whom he celebrated 62 years of marriage.
Jim retired as a shipping clerk for Packing Corporation with whom he worked for 38 years. Following his retirement, he went to work part-time for Kunzler & Company, Inc. as a security guard for 18 years.
Jim was the biggest Baltimore Ravens and Orioles fan you could ever meet. He also enjoyed gardening. However, the thing that brought him the greatest joy was his wife and family, spending time at family gatherings and enjoying family traditions.
In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by his children: James M. and Donald J. Steberger, of Lancaster; and Cheryl L. Steberger-Simione, wife of Rodney, of Willow Street; 3 grandchildren: Nichole Steberger, Brittany Steberger and Seve Johnson; 6 great-grandchildren; and his siblings: Bonnie McKaige, of Malvern; Jane McKeever, of Lancaster; and Richard Steberger, of Lancaster.
Memorial Services for Jim will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Jim's memory be made to: Schreiber Pediatric Rehab Center, 625 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
