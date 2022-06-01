James L. Schlotthauer, 79, of Columbia, passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at ManorCare. He was the husband of the late Faye Kline Schlotthauer with whom he was married 42 years until her death in 2004. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Abram and Dorothy Yentzler Schlotthauer.
Jim retired as the branch manager of the former Central Savings & Loan, Columbia and was a member of the Susquehanna Fire Company.
He is survived by his sons, Gregory J. Schlotthauer, Columbia; Stephen J. Schlotthauer, Brunswick, GA and three grandchildren, Rylee, Owen and Landen.
Funeral services will be held at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA on Friday, June 3, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Stephen P. Kelly, officiating. Friends may view on Friday one hour prior to the service.
