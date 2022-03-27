James L. Norman

James Louis "Jimbo" Norman, 30, of Wrightsville, passed away at home on March 24, 2022. Born in Langhorne, PA, he was the son of Louis J. Norman and Janet B. Keuper.
James grew up in Fairless Hills, PA; Derry, NH; Mount Joy, PA; and Landisville, PA. He was a 2010 graduate of Hempfield High School and of Lancaster County Career and Technology Center, where he studied Auto Mechanics and Welding. In 2016, James graduated from Thaddeus Stevens Institute of Technology in Lancaster. He worked as a welder at SWF Industrial Inc. of Wrightsville, and had previously worked for ITT Engineered Valves in Lancaster and TAIT Towers of Lititz. James enjoyed spending time with his friends, working on cars and playing hockey.
James is survived by his mother, Janet B. Keuper (Scott), of Landisville; his father, Louis J. Norman (Donna), of Mount Joy; his sisters, Erin M. Fike (Brian), of York, Ashley N. Norman, of Lancaster, and Kaitlin A. Norman, of Grantville; his nephews, Jaden, Brooks, Graham; his niece, June; his dog, Zeppelin; and several uncles, aunts, and cousins.
A funeral service for James will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia. Family and friends may view one hour prior to the service. Interment in Silver Spring Cemetery will follow the service. There will be a viewing on Monday, March 28, 2022 from 6:00-8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention at AFSP.org. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Columbia/Landisville. www.clydekraft.com