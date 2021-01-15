James L. Martin, 82 of Ephrata, formerly of East Earl, died Thursday, January 14, 2021 at his home after a brief illness.
Born in Caernarvon Twp., Lancaster County, he was a son of the late William G. and Anna S. (Lichty) Martin. He was married 52 years to the late Mary K. (Martin) Martin. She died March 21, 2011.
Jim worked in many positions at Martin Limestone, retiring in 2000 as Vice President, after 43 years of service.
He was a charter member of Christian Fellowship Church where he also served as an elder. He also served on the ELANCO School board for several years. He enjoyed traveling, reading his Bible, fishing, and mostly spending time with his family.
Surviving are four children, Linda J., (Leon) Martin of East Earl, Joanne M., (Vernon) Garman of East Earl, Susan M., (Timothy) Jones of Mohnton, and James L., (Kate Hunsberger) Martin of Lititz; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; a companion, Fern Stork; and six siblings, Ray (Kathryn) Martin of New Holland, Irene Sauder of Ephrata, Alice (Mark) Yoder of Ephrata, Earl (Fran) Martin of Milton, William (Ruth Ann) Martin of East Earl, and Anna (Clifford) Day of New Holland.
Preceding him in death is a great-grandson, Logan Garman; and five siblings, Helen Parish, Irvin L. Martin, Harry Martin, Milton Martin, and Cathryn Hurst.
The family wishes to thank Hospice & Community Care and Fairmount Home for their kind care given to their father during his decline.
Due to COVID, private services and interment at Christian Fellowship Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17601. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.